NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

New Jersey 5, Vegas 4, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Boston 3

Arizona 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, OT

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ottawa 4, Detroit 2

Washington 6, Carolina 5, SO

St. Louis 4, Colorado 3, OT

Winnipeg 4, Chicago 3, OT

Edmonton 4, Philadelphia 1

Calgary 2, Minnesota 1

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Detroit vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at N.Y. Rangers, 12:30 p.m.

Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Calgary at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at Boston, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Boston at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Florida at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Nashville at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.