LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Roman Repilov of Russia won a World Cup men's luge race at Mount Van Hoevenberg on Saturday, posting the fastest time in both heats.

Repilov won at Lake Placid for the second consecutive year. Johannes Ludwig of Germany took second and Reinhard Egger of Austria was third.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Mazdzer of the U.S. finished fourth on his home track, missing a medal by 0.04 seconds. Mazdzer was also competing later Saturday in the doubles race.

"I had two awesome runs," Mazdzer said. "I left nothing on the track."

Austria's Wolfgang Kindl, who entered the day as the World Cup leader, was disqualified after the first run because his sled was overweight. Kindl won three of the season's first four men's races.