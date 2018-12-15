HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam beat Malaysia 1-0 Saturday in the second leg to win the ASEAN Football Federation championship 3-2 on aggregate.

It was Vietnam's first regional championship in 10 years after its first win in 2008.

The first leg of the Suzuki Cup final ended 2-2.

Striker Nguyen Anh Duc volleyed the winning goal in the sixth minute after a cross from playmaker Nguyen Quang Hai at a packed 40,000-capacity My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

The win showed the progress made by Vietnam since Park Hang-seo became head coach.

