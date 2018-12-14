TORONTO (AP) — Toronto FC sent backup goalkeeper Clint Irwin to the Colorado Rapids on Friday for a second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft.

The 28-year-old DeLeon, a former finalist for MLS rookie of the year, played 180 games for D.C. United over the last seven seasons.

Toronto had announced in November it was not exercising its contract option on the 29-year-old Irwin.

The goalie joined Toronto from Colorado in a January 2016 trade. He lost his starting job to Alex Bono. With a salary of $221,300 last season, he became expendable.