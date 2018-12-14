HANGZHOU, China (AP) — Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus broke a second world record in three days, winning gold in the women's 400-meter freestyle at the world short-course swimming championships.

The 18-year-old Titmus finished in a time of 3 minutes, 53.92 seconds on Friday.

The previous world record-holder, China's Wang Jianjiahe, took silver with a time of 3:54.56. Another Chinese swimmer, Li Bingjie, finished third in 3:57.99.

Wang set the previous mark of 3:53.97 at a World Cup meet in Budapest in October.

Titmus broke the 200-meter freestyle short course world record on Wednesday.

