MONTREAL (AP) — A World Anti-Doping Agency team will be in Moscow next week to retrieve laboratory data which could prove potentially hundreds of doping cases.

WADA says a five-person group needs three days to extract "the missing piece of the puzzle." The raw data could help explain the scale of Russia's state-backed doping program until 2015 and attempts to cover it up.

Access this year to the Moscow lab long sealed by state authorities was required by WADA when reinstating Russia's anti-doping agency in September.

Critics of Russia have questioned if WADA will get authentic information.

Advertisement

After the data review, Russia must also cooperate in retesting stored samples by the end of June.

WADA says the data and new analysis will "build cases against athletes who cheated."

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports