FIFA President Gianni Infantino says political tensions won't prevent him deciding whether to place some World Cup games outside Qatar.

Infantino used a news conference in Doha on Thursday to continue his mission to add 16 teams to the 2022 tournament — a move that would require Qatar sharing games.

In June 2017, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut ties with Qatar in an ongoing political dispute.

Infantino says it is "feasible" to play some games in neighboring countries, adding, "I'm lucky enough to be able to look into that without having to be bound by any political considerations."

Infantino added that "we are in football we are not in politics, and in football, sometimes the dreams come true."

