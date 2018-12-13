LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Canoe Federation says two Chinese paddlers have been banned for two years for doping.

The ICF says Shengfang Tian and Huan Men both tested positive for the banned diuretic triamterene while training in China in April.

Both women cannot compete through May 21, 2020, and their coaches received one-year bans.

The ICF says results for Tian and Men from a canoe sprint World Cup event in Hungary in May have been annulled.

