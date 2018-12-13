DALLAS (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored 25 points, Luka Doncic added 24 and the Dallas Mavericks extended their home winning streak to 11 games while ending a 10-game skid against Atlanta in a 114-107 victory over the Hawks on Wednesday night.

J.J. Barea had 18 points before leaving with a sprained left ankle as the Mavericks finally beat the Hawks after blowing a 26-point lead in October, when rookie Trae Young had a strong fourth quarter in his home debut to help the Hawks rally to a 111-104 win.

Instead of wilting in the fourth quarter, the Mavericks took control with a 7-0 opening run for a 10-point lead and eventually went up by as many as 15 before the Hawks made it closer with an 11-1 run late.

It was Dallas' first win over Atlanta since Oct. 30, 2013, and the home winning streak is the longest since a 12-game run in 2007-08.

Advertisement

Young had 24 points and 10 assists, but the rematch reiterated the opposite directions both teams are headed after ending the first meeting at 2-2. The Mavericks are 13-9 since then and among the current playoff teams in the rough Western Conference. The Hawks have gone 4-19.

Kent Bazemore scored 22 for Atlanta, and John Collins had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds.

Role players got the fourth moving for Dallas rather than Barnes and the rookie sensation Doncic, who was drafted third overall by Atlanta and traded to Dallas while the Mavericks selected Young fifth for the Hawks.

Maxi Kleber opened the fourth with a dunk and scored all seven of his points in the final quarter, and Dorian Finney-Smith's free throw gave Dallas its first 10-point lead. Finney-Smith scored 11.

Doncic had 10 rebounds and a team-high six assists, and DeAndre Jordan had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NO DIRK YET

Dirk Nowitzki was inactive after being listed as questionable for the first time as the longer-than-expected recovery from left ankle surgery delays him from officially becoming the first NBA player with 21 seasons for one franchise. Coach Rick Carlisle said the designation meant the 40-year-old Nowitzki was getting closer to returning, but didn't want to discuss his status further before the game.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Vince Carter, Nowitzki's former teammate also in his 21st season, got a nice ovation when he entered the game in the first quarter. The 41-year-old scored his only points on a 3 in the first quarter. ... Collins had nine offensive rebounds, most by a Dallas opponent this season.

Mavericks: Carlisle was ejected after two quick technicals in the third quarter when he thought Barnes got fouled without a call. Assistant Stephen Silas took over. ... PG Dennis Smith Jr. missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... Doncic was 12 of 15 from the line as Dallas attempted a season-high 43 free throws.

UP NEXT

Hawks: At Boston on Friday.

Mavericks: At Phoenix on Thursday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports