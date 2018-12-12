PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz isn't practicing Wednesday because of a back problem.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Wentz has "soreness" and "tightness" in his back and needs more evaluation. It's uncertain whether he can play when Philadelphia (6-7) visits the Los Angeles Rams (11-2) on Sunday night.

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles would start if Wentz can't play. Foles hasn't taken a snap since Week 2. Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee last Dec. 10 and missed the first two games this season. Foles replaced him and led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960.

Wentz has 3,074 yards passing, 21 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has career highs in passer rating (102.2) and completion rate (69.6 percent). Wentz finished third in the NFL MVP voting last year.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL