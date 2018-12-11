All four English clubs are through to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

Liverpool and Tottenham have joined Manchester City and Manchester United in the knockout draw after the Merseysiders edged Napoli 1-) at Anfield and Spurs earned a 1-1 draw with Barcelona at the Nou Camp.

Mohamed Salah scored a solo goal and goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a crucial late save to clinch a place at the expense of the Italian side.

Salah shrugged off one defender, drifted past another with a superb feint, and delivered a low finish inside the near post from an acute angle for the winning goal in the 34th minute on another European night to remember at Anfield.

Liverpool came into the game knowing a 1-0 victory, or any other win by a two-goal margin, would guarantee a spot in the round of 16 as the English team looks to go one better than last season, when it lost in the final to Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain, which won 4-1 at Red Star Belgrade today, advanced as Group C winner, and Napoli had to settle for third place and dropping into the Europa League for the second straight season.

It would have been Liverpool missing out had Alisson not produced a reflex save to deny Napoli substitute Arkadiusz Milik in the second minute of stoppage time.

The only negative of the evening for Juergen Klopp's side was center back Virgil van Dijk collecting a yellow card that means he will be suspended for the first leg of the round of 16. The Netherlands defender got the ball as he tackled Dries Mertens but his follow-through caught the left ankle of the striker, with Van Dijk perhaps fortunate not to receive a red card.

Liverpool has qualified despite losing all three of its away games in the group, so the team's form at Anfield has been crucial. And Salah is proving an unstoppable force at his home stadium.

He made it nine goals from nine Champions League games for Liverpool at Anfield with a goal that owed as much to his strength as his trickery — with maybe some luck thrown in.

Napoli left back Mario Rui struggled all evening up against the Egypt forward and he was thrust aside as Salah received a pass from James Milner with his back to goal. Finding himself suddenly with room to maneuver, Salah ran at Kalidou Koulibaly and beat him by dropping his shoulder, leaving just goalkeeper David Ospina between him and the goal.

Salah looked up to see who was with him in the area and only he knows if his effort that squeezed through the legs of the diving Ospina and inside the near post was actually a misdirected pass. It was his 34th goal of 2018, and 13th in all competitions this season.

"He's a match-winner, a world-class player," Milner said, "and he's done it for us again."

It proved to be the difference between the teams in a tight first half, but it was more one-sided after halftime as Liverpool picked off Napoli on the counterattack.

Sadio Mane, in particular, was guilty of squandering three great chances, with Ospina saving one shot with his legs and the Liverpool forward shooting wide with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Alisson ensured Liverpool did not pay for its profligacy, standing tall then spreading himself to block a shot from Milik from point-blank range with the last chance of the match.

"That's his quality," said Van Dijk. "He is an amazing goalkeeper."

A late goal by substitute Lucas Moura sent Tottenham through.

Moura scored from a pass by Harry Kane in the 85th minute at Camp Nou, canceling out a superb early solo goal by Ousmane Dembele.

Barcelona rested Lionel Messi for the first hour, having already locked up first place before the match.

The Spanish league leaders finished Group B with 14 points, while Tottenham secured second place and the other spot in the knockout rounds by edging Inter Milan on head-to-head goal difference after both finished with eight points.

Inter was held to a 1-1 draw at home against PSV Eindhoven in the group's other match, sending the Italian side to the Europa League.

Barcelona played with several backups and got a stellar performance by goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who made several saves until finally beaten by Moura.

Barcelona won its group for a record 20th time. With the draw, Barcelona also set a milestone after finishing its group unbeaten for a 12th time.

With nothing to play for, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde rested Messi and regular starters Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and gave European debuts to youngsters Miranda and Carles Alena.

Dembele, who has clashed with his club for being late to practice at least twice this season, has earned applause on the field with his goals and playmaking in his second season at Camp Nou.

His goal against Tottenham was his best yet.

The 21-year-old France forward combined strength, speed and a fine finishing touch to turn a free kick by Tottenham into a superb seventh-minute opener for the hosts.

Dembele hustled to win the ball from Kyle Walker-Peters, one of two Tottenham defenders left near midfield to stop a possible Barcelona counterattack. Dembele then turned on the speed to go past Walker-Peters, before he cut back to his left foot to avoid a sliding Harry Winks and coolly fired in his eighth goal in all competitions this campaign.

But other than Dembele's great goal, the match was an onslaught by Tottenham that eventually proved too much for even the inspired Cillessen.

The backup to Ter Stegen turned back shots by Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen before Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho almost doubled Barcelona's lead just before halftime when he hit the post.

Mauricio Pochettino's team kept pushing for an equalizer as Kane shot high when he got behind the defense in the 51st.

Dembele tried to restore the initiative for Barcelona by dribbling into the area and drawing three defenders to him. He then passed for Coutinho who arrived free at the center of the area, only for the Brazil midfielder to take too long to shoot and hit a defender with his strike. Dembele then went close with a curler from the right side.

Messi, who scored twice in a 4-2 win at Tottenham in October, came on in the 64th.

But Tottenham maintained the pressure and Cillessen blocked a shot by Eriksen before making his best save in the 76th when he palmed away a powerful, point-blank header by Moura just as it was about to cross the line.

Coutinho hit the woodwork again in the 83rd, but with Tottenham on the brink of finishing third behind Inter, Kane found Moura unmarked near the six-yard box to drill home a strike that Cillessen was helpless to turn away.

- AP