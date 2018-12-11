MILAN (AP) — Mauro Icardi rescued a 1-1 draw for Inter Milan against PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday but it wasn't enough to prevent the Italian side from being eliminated from the Champions League.

Inter needed to better Tottenham's result at Barcelona to progress to the round of 16 but that match also finished 1-1 thanks to Lucas Moura's late equalizer.

It brought Inter's first season back in the in the Champions League since 2011-12 to a swift end.

Both Inter and Spurs finished the group stage with eight points but the Premier League side took second spot in Group B thanks to the away goal it scored in the defeat at Inter in September. It won 1-0 at home last month.

Inter dominated at San Siro, where it had 22 shots compared to five for PSV, but the Dutch side took a surprising lead in the 13th minute.

However, Inter had gone behind in all of its five previous group matches and had recovered in three of them.

And so it proved again for Luciano Spalletti's side as Icardi pounced with 17 minutes remaining for his fourth goal in the competition.

Inter poured forward in search of the winner, increasing their efforts after news of Spurs' equalizer filtered through, but couldn't find a breakthrough.

