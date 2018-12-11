HANGZHOU, China (AP) — The men's 4-x-100-meter freestyle relay team from the United States set a world record Tuesday in winning gold at the world short-course swimming championships.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel, who set an American record on the first leg, gold medalist Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick and gold medalist Ryan Held had a time of 3 minutes, 03.03 seconds, beating the old mark also held by the U.S. of 3:03.30 set in December 2009.

The American women's team also won gold in the same event. Olympic gold medalist Olivia Smoliga, Lia Neal, Mallory Comerford and Olympic gold medalist Kelsi Dahlia finished their relay in 3:27.78, ahead of Netherlands in 3:28.02 and China in 3:30.92.

Australian Ariarne Titmus won gold in the 200-meter freestyle in 1:51.38, with Comerford second, while Japan's Daiya Seto upset Chad le Clos in the 200-meter butterfly.

Seto, who won bronze in the 400-meter individual medley at the 2016 Olympics, held off le Clos down the stretch to win in 1:48.24, with the South African second.

Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, a triple gold medalist at Rio in 2016, won the women's 400 IM in 4:21.40. American Melanie Margalis took silver, more than four seconds behind.

