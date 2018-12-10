A New Zealand-based film company and the Head Hunters have ripped off a New Zealand on Air logo and placed on a gang video pretending to have received funding from the Government.

On December 7, Outsiders Films published a video on YouTube promoting the Head Hunters' Memorial and Whanau day.

The video, titled Family Is Everything - Head Hunters memorial and Whanau Day, is the second part of a two-video series inside what is described as "New Zealand's most infamous motorcycle club".

The five-minute long video shows two five-second NZ On Air clips claiming the government agency had funded and supported the production of the Head Hunters promotion.

Advertisement

A New Zealand-based film company and the Head Hunters have illegally ripped off a New Zealand On Air logo and placed on a video promoting gang life. Photo / Outsiders Films

NZ On Air told the Herald they haven't provided any funding for the Head Hunters video and say they've been misappropriated.

"The video is not funded by NZ On Air," a spokesperson said. "Our logo has been misappropriated by the creator of this video and we will be asking YouTube to take it down."

Kiwis rugby league legend Manu Vatuvei also makes an appearance in the video following an in-house game of rugby league at a Marae during Whanau Day.

Former Warriors and Kiwis star Manu Vatuvei (second from the left), appears in the new video. Photo / Outsiders Films

The Herald approached Vatuvei and his representatives for comment asking if he was aware of his appearance in the film. However, his agent swiftly hung up the phone.

The video, which features the music of General Fiyah and Three Houses Down, starts with Head Hunters members and family being welcomed onto the Marae before digging into a buffet of food.

An organised game of rugby league was held with onlookers cheering on members from both sides.

Children are seen riding horses, while a Mr Whippy ice cream van serves discounted treats to event-goers.

The Herald has approached Outsiders Films for comment.

According to Outsiders Films Facebook page, the company "produces short films focusing on the cultures and communities that sit outside of the New Zealand mainstream".

The video has been viewed more than 30,000 times.

It comes just a month after Outsiders Films and the Head Hunters released a video featuring young children hanging out with gang members and pulling gang signs.

The Head Hunters have released a video featuring young children hanging out with gang members and pulling gang signs. Photo / Outsiders Films

In the video, which has more than 230,000 views, gang members are seen pulling wheelies and doing burnouts outside their Henderson headquarters.

Riders can be seen speeding through tunnels and overtaking cars on Auckland's motorways.

Members are seen doing burnouts and wheelies on their motorbikes. Photo / Outsiders Films

It features the music of Kiwi rapper and producer Kings as well as American hip-hop artist DJ Skandalous.

It also features footage from inside the headquarters, which show off the Head Hunters' bikes and memorabilia on the walls.

The Head Hunters was formed in 1967, initially as the Freaks and then the Head Hunters.

The motorcycle gang is linked with drug trafficking and other illicit activities.

In 1978 the moved to West Auckland, but have chapters around East Auckland, Wellsford and Wellington.