NAPIER, New Zealand (AP) — Sri Lanka completed its preparation for the first cricket test against New Zealand in a drawn three-day tour match against a New Zealand XI which ended on Monday.

Opener Danushka Guntahilaka pressed his claims for selection in the first test starting Saturday with an impressive 83 in the Sri Lanka second innings of 321-5 declared.

Kusal Mendis made 72 before retiring and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella added an unbeaten 43, helping Sri Lanka to an overall lead of 261 after trailing by 60 runs on the first innings. The New Zealand XI ended at 139-2 at stumps on the last day.

The highlight of the match for Sri Lanka was Angelo Mathew's unbeaten 128 in its first innings of 210-9 declared. The New Zealand XI made 270-8 in reply.

