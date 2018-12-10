x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Tennessee 30, Jacksonville 9

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

N.Y. Giants 40, Washington 16

Miami 34, New England 33

Cleveland 26, Carolina 20

Indianapolis 24, Houston 21

Green Bay 34, Atlanta 20

N.Y. Jets 27, Buffalo 23

New Orleans 28, Tampa Bay 14

Kansas City 27, Baltimore 24, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Cincinnati 21

San Francisco 20, Denver 14

Detroit 17, Arizona 3

Oakland 24, Pittsburgh 21

Philadelphia at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Houston at N.Y. Jets, 4:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 8:20 p.m.

Tennessee at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Oakland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Miami at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Washington at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

New Orleans at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.