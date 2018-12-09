Wales Online revealed their top 50 rugby players of 2018 with Irish number 10 and World Rugby player of the year Johnny Sexton topping the list.

12 members of the current All Blacks squad made the list of 50 players while former All Black Charles Piutau, now playing for Bristol, ranked 27th.

Former Chiefs player James Lowe, currently playing for Leinster, also made the list in 37th place.

All Blacks trio Brodie Retallick (2), Beauden Barrett (3) and Rieko Ioane (10) all cracked the top 10.

The Wales Online feature compared Retallick to legendary Wallabies lock John Eales, highly rating his strength and mobility around the field.

All Blacks veteran Sonny Bill Williams failed to make the list after appearing in just five test this year following an injury-ridden season.

According to Herald player ratings, hooker Codie Taylor had the best ratings average of any All Black who made the field in four or more tests.

All Blacks listed in the top 50

Ardie Savea (50)

Sam Whitelock (43)

Aaron Smith (34)

Codie Taylor (33)

Damian McKenzie (31)

Sam Cane (26)

Ryan Crotty (21)

Ben Smith (15)

Kieran Read (14)

Rieko Ioane (10)

Beauden Barrett (3)

Brodie Retallick (2)