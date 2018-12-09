Warriors coach Stephen Kearney insists he has no problems with former star NRL halfback Shaun Johnson and praised the Kiwi international's contribution to the Auckland-based NRL club.

Kearney today broke his silence on the Johnson saga, speaking publically for the first time on the events that led to the bitter exit from the club of his side's former No 7 almost two weeks ago.

But those hoping the notoriously guarded Kearney would return fire, after Johnson, who 10 days ago inked a three-year deal to join NRL rivals Cronulla, last week told Sydney reporters his former club and international coach "didn't like me", were left disappointed.

Kearney did his best not to fan the flames on the ugly public spat which began in late October, as he reluctantly fielded questions about the perceived rift that had developed between him and the Warriors record-holding pointscorer.

The former New Zealand test coach denied he had any issues with his former protege, who he introduced into the international arena when he handed Johnson his first Kiwis jersey back in 2012.

"I've got no problem with Shaun," said Kearney.

"I heard about that comment on the weekend and I can honestly say, after spending close to 20 test matches working with him and certainly at close quarters over the last two years, and we've got a pretty comprehensive review process at seasons end, with not only myself but other senior management at the club, and I've got an open door in the football area.

"And the first time I heard about that was two weeks ago following a request for a release.

"So it came as news to me but again, I've been around the business long enough to know that happens. It's unfortunate but it happens and we all move on."

Kearney paid tribute to Johnson's work over eight seasons at the Warriors and said the former Golden Boot winner should be remembered as a great servant to the club.

"I think it's really important that we remind ourselves of the contribution that he made to our footy club," he said.

"He played 162 games and has provided a great deal of highlights to our members and fans and that shouldn't be forgottten.

"I think amongst all of the carry on that's been out there, that should be remembered, and it's really important we do that. And again as a footy club, we wish him well."

