New Zealand's All Blacks Sevens team has been unable to defend their Cape Town Sevens tournament title, finishing their HSBC World Sevens Series campaign for the year with a fourth placing in the tournament.

Just a day after New Zealand scored an impressive overtime try against South Africa to secure a spot in the Cup quarter-finals, the two squads battled it out again on day two in the Bronze Final of the Cape Town Sevens.

Vilimoni Koroi scores crucial winner for New Zealand 21-21 with time up on the clock. New Zealand had to win to qualify for the Cup quarter-finals. So up stepped Vilimoni Koroi.... Posted by World Rugby Sevens on Saturday, 8 December 2018



New Zealand's national men's sevens team started well, with Sione Molia securing the first try of the match. It was the only points the Kiwi team would score for the rest of the game, going down to South Africa 10-5.

Fiji took a 29-15 win over USA in the Cup Final of the Cape Town Sevens to win their first title in the country since 2005.

New Zealand now sit in second on the HSBC Sevens Series standings behind USA who have managed to reach two consecutive Cup Final matches of this season's HSBC Sevens Series in both Dubai and South Africa.



It was a young All Blacks Sevens squad full of heart representing New Zealand at the Cape Town leg of the HSBC Sevens Series at the weekend, with the five most experienced members of the squad - who boast 200 tournament caps between them - unavailable to play.

Day One resulted in two wins for the New Zealand side against Zimbabwe, 35-0, and the thrilling 26-21 win against South Africa, but went down to Gordon Tietjens' Samoan squad, 21-17.

On finals day overnight, their first match resulted in a comfortable 26-17 win over Australia, with the New Zealand side dominating from the start.

The Kiwi side took a 14-0 lead within the first five minutes of the first half but Australia didn't remain scoreless for long, managing a try with a couple of minutes to go but could only confirm five points. However, New Zealand came back strong with Sione Molia setting up the try scored by Amanaki Nicole to finish the first half with a 16-point lead on 21-5.

In the second half, Nicole scored a hat-trick to increase their lead to 26-5. That's the last time the New Zealand side scored for the rest of the game and Australia managed to score two more tries and decrease the lead the Kiwis had on them, but not break it.

At full-time, the score was 26-17 to the All Blacks Sevens to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the Cape Town tournament to play USA.

Just one week after taking a 21-5 win against USA in the Cup Final of the Dubai Sevens tournament to take the tournament title, New Zealand came up against the American squad again - this time without the same result.

This morning (NZT), the game didn't go in the way of the Kiwis with New Zealand suffering a 31-12 loss against USA, which meant the Kiwis were unable to secure a spot in the Cup Final and played off in the Bronze Final against South Africa.

New Zealand have made 10 of the last 12 Cup finals in South Africa.