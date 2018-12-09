The record-breaking run by (Our) Big Mike to win Saturday's A$300,000 Listed Pakenham Cup (2500m) has provided a watershed moment for trainer Craig Phelan and his family.

Speaking on behalf of his father, son Shaun was still trying to come to terms with what the team had achieved with their Don Eduardo six-year-old who led all the way to capture the biggest victory of his 24-start career.

"I'm still struggling with it all even now," said Phelan yesterday afternoon. "I can't really describe the emotions we have had but I'm sure it will change all of our lives.

"To think a stable like ours could bring a horse over to Australia to line-up against some of the best in the business is unbelievable.

"I was standing in the birdcage looking at people like Darren Weir and thinking this is a long way away from what we're used to.

"To then go out and smash them like that was amazing. I don't think I stopped yelling from the 600m so the voice is a bit shabby today, although that could also be because we celebrated pretty hard last night."

There had been an air of confidence that (Our) Big Mike was ready to run the race of his life. "He really came to it in his last prep and his runs during the Hawke's Bay carnival provided us with the confidence to come over and try him at this level," he said.

Phelan was quick to praise stand-in rider Jye McNeil who took the mount after Noel Callow was ruled out by a race-fall during the week.

"Jye did a super job and rode him exactly how we wanted," he said.

The victory has left the team with a quandary about where to go next with the horse although Phelan admits it is a nice problem to have.

"There are a couple of nice races coming up at Flemington so we might stick around and have a go at those."

