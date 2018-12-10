Chelsea says four people have been suspended from attending the team's matches amid a police investigation into whether Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused at Stamford Bridge.

Police are reviewing footage that circulated widely online during Chelsea's 2-0 win over City on Sunday, showing a man appearing to aggressively hurl abuse at Sterling as the ball was being retrieved on the byline.

Chelsea says the club is fully supporting the police investigation and will pass on any information it gathers.

The English Premier League team added today it will "issue severe sanctions, including bans" if there is evidence of ticket-holders taking part in racist behavior.