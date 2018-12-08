ST. MORITZ, Switzerland (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G on Saturday, confirming the slalom great's arrival as a pure speed racer.

Shiffrin, who got her first career super-G win last weekend, was 0.28 seconds faster than Lara Gut-Behrami and 0.42 clear of third-placed Tina Weirather on the sun-soaked Engiadina course.

Saturday's race was just Shiffrin's 10th super-G start in her nine seasons on the World Cup circuit, and the win days ago at Lake Louise, Canada, had been her first podium finish in the discipline.

Victory was the 47th on the World Cup tour for the American, 23, and already gives her a runaway lead in defense of her overall World Cup title.

Advertisement

The result was unofficial as lower-ranked racers were yet to start.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports