EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 7-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Friday night.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zack Kassian, Alex Chiasson and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (15-12-2), who have won five of six. Draisaitl also had an assist on Nurse's goal in the third period.

Cam Talbot made 31 saves to earn back-to-back victories after dropping his six previous starts.

The Wild (15-12-2) lost for the fifth time in six games. Marcus Foligno and Nino Niederreiter scored, and Alex Stalock made 22 stops in relief of an ineffective Devan Dubnyk.

Edmonton got on the board on its second shot when McDavid fed Draisaitl for his 14th goal of the season 4:14 into the first.

The Oilers made it 2-0 when Dubnyk couldn't corral a bouncing puck and Nugent-Hopkins slipped it into net at 7:44.

Edmonton scored its third goal on six shots less than a minute later when McDavid got his 15th of the season, ending Dubnyk's night.

Minnesota got on the board just past the midway mark of the first period when Foligno got a screened shot past Talbot.

After a scoreless second period, Edmonton regained a three-goal edge on a long distance shot by Kassian.

The Wild got a goal back when Niederreiter tipped a puck past Talbot 7:32 into the third.

The Oilers made it 5-2 midway through the third when McDavid set up Draisaitl for his second goal of the game.

NOTES: Wild captain Mikko Koivu was unable to play after taking a knee-on-knee hit from Mark Giordano in their game Thursday against the Calgary Flames. ... Minnesota forward Zach Parise played his 900th NHL game. ... Forward Valentin Zykov made his debut for the Oilers after he was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Montreal on Tuesday.

Oilers: Host Calgary on Sunday.