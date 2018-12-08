NEW YORK (AP) — D'Angelo Russell scored 29 points, including six in overtime, and the Brooklyn Nets snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 106-105 on Friday night.

Brooklyn picked the most unlikely way to end its skid, snapping a 12-game slide against Toronto with its first victory over the Raptors since April 3, 2015.

Jarrett Allen made the go-ahead basket for the Nets with a little more than a minute left, their only basket in overtime not made by Russell.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors, but Toronto couldn't get a look for him on its final possession and had to settle for Fred VanVleet's 3-pointer that just missed.

Advertisement

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Brooklyn.

Jonas Valanciunas added 24 points for the Raptors.

76ERS 117, PISTONS 111

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 38 points and Philadelphia overcame Joel Embiid's absence, rallying from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to beat Detroit Pistons 117-111.

Blake Griffin had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Detroit, but the Pistons squandered their big third-quarter lead, as well as a six-point advantage in the fourth. The 76ers rested Embiid, who missed his first game of the season, but Detroit couldn't take advantage of the big man's absence.

Butler had 26 points in the second half.

HORNETS 113, NUGGETS 107

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kemba Walker had 21 points, eight assists and six rebounds, fellow point guard Tony Parker added 19 points off the bench and Charlotte snapped Denver's seven-game winning.

Marvin Williams had 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Hornets end a three-game losing streak.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 20 points.

PACERS 112, MAGIC 90

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 points and Cory Joseph added 15 to help Indiana beat Orlando for the eighth straight time and 15th in the last 16 meetings.

Thaddeus Young had 14 points and eight rebounds, and Tyreke Evans scored 11 points for Indiana. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Aaron Gordon had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

KINGS 129, CAVALIERS 110

CLEVELAND (AP) — De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and 12 assists and Sacramento beat Cleveland.

Buddy Hield added 25 points for the Kings, who led by as many as 25 after the game was tied at 66 at halftime. Marvin Bagley III scored 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting.

Jordan Clarkson scored 26 points for Cleveland.