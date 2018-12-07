Black Caps debutant Will Somerville still feels like he's living in a dream.

Five years ago, the 34-year old chartered accountant was working in Sydney, watching the Black Caps from afar, as he battled away in grade cricket on weekends.

Today, in Abu Dhabi, Somerville was one of the Black Caps' heroes as they claimed their first away test series win over Pakistan since 1969.

Man of the Match Kane Williamson led the way for New Zealand with scores of 89 and 139, but spinner Somerville was second in command, with 4-75 in the first innings and 3-52 in the second, helping the Black Caps to a 123-run triumph.

"It was pretty incredible really, I was extremely emotional coming off the field, realising that we had won the fixture and contributing with the bat and ball," said Somerville. "It still feels like a dream, I'm still pinching myself, I'm just so incredibly proud.

"I felt really read to play. Kane gave me a lot of trust with the ball and I trusted myself. I always thought I could do what I did, but the fact it actually happened was a buzzy feeling."



A double-wicket maiden in his first over on a day five spinners' haven saw Somerville end with match figures of 7-127 as Pakistan were skittled for 156. Spin partner Ajaz Patel also got in on the fun picking up five wickets across the test.

Williamson praised the duo after the match.

"For those guys to come over here and show their experience and perform the way they did was massive for us getting across the line," said Williamson.

"The Black Caps haven't won away against Pakistan since 1969 and that's something we talked about as a group, but we've been here for five days and got it done, so yea, amazing."

Wellington-born Somerville came home from Sydney, played two first-class matches for Auckland then was plucked from relative obscurity when Todd Astle was ruled out with injury. He sat out the first two tests then was summoned for Ish Sodhi in an inspired selection.

"I was so emotional after the game because it's been such a long road. I've got my family back home who I'm pretty excited to see. I can't wait to see the kids and give the wife a hug and all of that stuff, because the sacrifices they have made for me have been amazing and I'm extremely grateful."