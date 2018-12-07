PARIS (AP) — The defending champion United States is the top-ranked team for Saturday's Women's World Cup draw.

Germany is No. 2 in the 24-team draw, followed by host nation France and England. Canada and Australia complete the list of top-seeded teams.

European champion Netherlands is No. 7 and is the top team in Pot 2. Japan, which lost in the 2015 final, is No. 8.

The June 7-July 7 tournament will be played in nine cities in France with the final in Lyon.

Advertisement

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports