PARIS (AP) — The defending champion United States is the top-ranked team for Saturday's Women's World Cup draw.
Germany is No. 2 in the 24-team draw, followed by host nation France and England. Canada and Australia complete the list of top-seeded teams.
European champion Netherlands is No. 7 and is the top team in Pot 2. Japan, which lost in the 2015 final, is No. 8.
The June 7-July 7 tournament will be played in nine cities in France with the final in Lyon.
