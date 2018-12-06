TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League has added a salary cap for non-player football operations.

The league said Thursday the cap is set at just under $2.59 million for 2019 and 2020, and will be reviewed after that.

Coaches and other football operations staff, including general managers, scouts and equipment and video personnel, fall under the cap. Teams are capped at 11 coaches and 14 other football operations staff.

Team doctors and athletic therapists are excluded.

The league said cap violations can result in a team fine, a personal fine and/or the loss of draft picks.