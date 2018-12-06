CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Olympic skier Manuel Osborne-Paradis of Canada been released from the hospital after breaking his leg during training at the season-opening World Cup men's downhill at Lake Louise.

The 34-year-old skier crashed Nov. 21 and underwent surgery in Calgary.

He says in a statement that doctors are optimistic his top condition combined with the outcome of the surgery will put him "on track for a timely recovery."

Osborne-Paradis has been on his country's Alpine speed team since 2004. He has skied in four Olympics and won a bronze medal in the in super-G at the 2017 world championships. He has 11 World Cup medals.