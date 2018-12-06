Manly Sea Eagles star Dylan Walker has been charged with assaulting a woman in Sydney.

Police said a 24-year-old woman, identified by the Sydney Morning Herald as Alexandra Ivkovic, Walker's fiancee, was treated by paramedics after being assaulted and suffering "minor cuts to her shoulder, leg and feet". The Daily Telegraph named Walker as the offender.

The 24-year-old Walker was reportedly arrested, taken to Manly Police Station and charged with common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Walker was granted bail and is due to appear in court in Sydney next week.

The former New South Wales State of Origin representative signed a four-year contract with Manly in late 2015 after winning the 2014 premiership with the Rabbitohs.

It followed a difficult period for the rising star which included an overdose on prescription drugs that nearly killed him and former teammate Aaron Gray.