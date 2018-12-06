Follow live updates from day four of the third and final test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

The Black Caps don't have to look far for good omens as they fight for victory in the third and deciding test against Pakistan.

Back at the scene of their first test victory in Abu Dhabi, the Black Caps trailed by 74 runs at the conclusion of both teams' first innings – the exact deficit they faced in the first test. And – just like the first test – they're in that position thanks to a major Pakistan batting collapse.

At 286-3, Pakistan had cruised into a first innings lead thanks to Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq, who added 201 for the fourth wicket, with both batsmen bringing up chanceless centuries.

62 runs later, Pakistan were bowled out. After struggling in their first 44 combined wicketless overs, spinners Ajaz Patel (2-100) and Will Somerville (4-75) first broke the pivotal partnership, then ripped through a weak tail order to drag the Black Caps back into the test.

However, by stumps, the Black Caps had lost both openers, with Jeet Raval being trapped lbw for a duck - his first in test cricket - before a moment of madness from Tom Latham saw him aggressively sweep Yasir Shah, picking out Haris Sohail at deep square leg who took an excellent low catch.

Kane Williamson and nightwatchman Somerville saw the visitors through to stumps at 26-2, still trailing by 48 runs, but considering even a lead of 150 would put pressure on Pakistan in the fourth innings, they at least hold a slim chance of repeating their first test victory.