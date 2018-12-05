Matamata horseman Gary Hennessy knows what it takes to win at the elite level and he has in-form galloper Ocean Emperor primed for Saturday's Gr.1 Captain Cook Stakes (1600m) at Trentham.

Hennessy, who prepared Ocean Park to win five Group One races, is pleased with the progress of seven-year-old Zabeel entire Ocean Emperor, who enters Saturday's contest on the back of a strong win in the Gr.2 Tauranga Stakes (1600m) last month.

"He's been ticking over nicely," Hennessy said. "He had a solid work-out on Tuesday morning in company with Roll The Gold, who is quite a good track worker. He had a good puff and that has cleaned him up nicely."

Rosie Myers will be reunited with Ocean Emperor, having ridden him to victory at Awapuni two-starts ago, before Lynsey Satherley proved a winning last-minute replacement for carded rider Dylan Turner when successful at Tauranga.

"Lynsey rode the horse to the letter and we were very thankful for her ride," Hennessy said.

"Rosie is a high-class rider and in those big races you need everything in your favour that you can get."

Trentham was rated a Heavy10 yesterday morning and Hennessy is hoping for improved track conditions. "I'd rather see him on a good to a dead track. He has got a touch of brilliance on better ground, but on a slow track he can slog it out as well." Ocean Emperor has come up with a sticky draw in gate 11.

"He doesn't need to be a front-runner and a sitting duck like he was in the Tarzino," Hennessy said.

"He has shown in all of his wins that when he has got cover, he has got something to offer when he is presented, and he just keeps on finding."



The Gr.1 Haunui Farm WFA Group One Classic (1600m) on February 23 is a possible late-summer target.



"He could probably go to Otaki and if he went well there and was impressive enough, you'd have to have a look at Australia. It would be nice to get a start in the All-Star Mile."

The inaugural A$5 million All-Star Mile (1600m) at Flemington will be run on March 16.

Ten of the 14 spots in the All-Star Mile (1600m) will be decided by the public through a vote, while there are also four wildcard spots.

Captain Cook Stakes

1.

X4370 Jon Snow (5) 59 Matthew Cameron

2. X6011 Ocean Emperor (11) 59 Rosie Myers

3. X6301 Wyndspelle (13) 59 Jason Waddell

4. 66044 Authentic Paddy (12) 59 Robert Hannam

5. 24229 Dolcetto (1) 59

6. X4862 Boots 'N' All (8) 59 Jacob Lowry

7. 52X53 Kolonel Kev (14) 59 Chris Johnson

8. 21613 Mauna Kea (9) 59 Dylan Turner

9. 1X355 Our Abbadean (10) 57 Shafiq Rusof

10. 68X66 Consensus (6) 57 Sam Spratt

11. 56X13 Danzdanzdance (7) 57 Opie Bosson

12. 12216 She's Poppy (2) 57 Darryl Bradley

13. 0X633 Darscape Princess (4) 57 Johnathan Parkes

14. 71411 Dark Princess (3) 57 Lisa Allpress

- NZ Racing Desk