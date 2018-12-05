NZME journalists dominated the Sport New Zealand Sir Terry McLean National Sports Awards in Auckland last night.

For the first time since 2009, two journalists shared the Supreme 'TP' award – Dana Johannsen of Stuff (formerly of the Herald) and Dylan Cleaver of NZME.

The new Long Form journalist award went to Cleaver, Johannsen and photographer Greg Bowker for their portfolio including a feature on 'The remarkable life and tragic death of Sonny Fai'.

The new Short Form journalism award went to Michael Burgess of the NZ Herald, because of his in depth coverage of the drama enveloping New Zealand Football after the Football Ferns loss to Japan.

The NZ Herald DJ Cameron Young Journalist Award was won by Christopher Reive of NZME.

Cleaver also took out the Awards for Publishing Sports Journalist and Community/recreation/ adventure reporting.

The best community/adventure photograph category was won by Brett Phibbs of the New Zealand Herald.

Abby Wilson of TVNZ won the TV Sports journalism category and was again acknowledged for the Best Single Story of the year, for her investigation into the resignation of Cycling NZ's sprint coach amidst allegations of bullying and inappropriate behaviour.

A new award for Best Coverage of Women's Sport, sponsored by Sport New Zealand, was won by Johannsen.

The Radio Sports Journalism award went to Ravinder Hunia of Radio New Zealand, while the Award for Sports Opinion went to Marc Hinton of Stuff.

In the photography section, the best portfolio category was won by Marty Melville of Wellington. The best photograph – of a flying catch by cricketer Trent Boult was captured by Andrew Cornaga of Photosport.

Jonty Dine of the Nelson Weekly was selected as the Best Provincial Sports Journalist, while the Garry Frew Memorial Trophy for Outstanding Contribution to Provincial Sports Journalism was given to Hawkes Bay-based Ross Holden.

The Sport New Zealand Lifetime Contribution to Sport through Journalism Award was awarded to former Sports Editor of Wellington's Evening Post, Bob Fox.