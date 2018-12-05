FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The PGA of America is leaving Florida for a $520 million development in the Dallas area with two golf courses that will bring major championship golf back to Texas.

The decision Tuesday followed approval by the Frisco City Council and other government entities. The PGA of America, for four decades based in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, initially plans to employ at least 100 people at its new headquarters.

The move is not expected until the summer of 2022.

Under the agreement, the PGA Championship will be held on one of the two courses in 2027 and 2034. The agreement also brings the Senior PGA Championship twice, the Women's PGA Championship twice and possibly a Ryder Cup.

The last major in Texas was the 1969 U.S. Open in Houston.

