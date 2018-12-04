PARIS (AP) — Marathon world-record holder Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya and Colombian long jumper Caterine Ibarguen won the IAAF athletes of the year awards Tuesday.

Kipchoge, 34, clocked 2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds at the Berlin Marathon in September, shaving a whopping 78 seconds off the previous world record set in the German capital in 2014 by fellow Kenyan Dennis Kimetto.

Kipchoge also won a third London Marathon victory in April.

Ibarguen dominated women's jumping this year, winning the long and triple jumps at the Central American and Caribbean Games, the IAAF Continental Cup and at the IAAF Diamond League finals.