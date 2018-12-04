LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has been fined $10,000 for his wild celebrations after the team's last-minute winner in the Merseyside derby — although his counterpart at Everton saw no problem with them.

Klopp ran onto the field at Anfield and jumped into the arms of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after seeing Divock Origi score a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 1-0 victory on Sunday.

Klopp said after the match that he regretted his actions — he apologized immediately to Everton manager Marco Silva — and therefore accepted the charge of misconduct by the English Football Association.

He said "I couldn't avoid (the fine) obviously ... I didn't want to do it and I can say it won't happen again. It was not on my radar that it was still possible."

Silva does not believe Klopp should have been punished, saying "it's the emotion of the game, it's a normal situation. He's celebrating."

