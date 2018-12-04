The national sevens teams dominate nominations for the Team of the Year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards.

Back-to-back Rugby World Cup Sevens champions and Commonwealth Games gold medallists the Black Ferns head the nominations for the awards to be held in Auckland on December 13.

The All Blacks Sevens and All Blacks are also nominated for the New Zealand Team of the Year.

The Crusaders, Auckland and Thames Valley are shortlisted for a new National Team of the Year award announced yesterday by New Zealand Rugby.

Advertisement

There are also modified awards to recognise teams representing New Zealand and those representing Super Rugby clubs or provincial unions.

Two coaching categories have been introduced to recognise the depth of coaching talent in New Zealand at a provincial, Super Rugby and national level.

And there are also two new team categories will reward the best of the sides representing New Zealand on the international stage, and the best of teams in national and Super Rugby competitions.

Head coaches from New Zealand teams - Allan Bunting (Black Ferns Sevens), Steve Hansen (All Blacks), and Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens) have been shortlisted for New Zealand Coach of the Year.

Nominations for the inaugurual National Coach of the Year for Super Rugby and provincial union teams are Alama Ieremia (Auckland), Kieran Kite (Canterbury) and Scott Robertson (Crusaders).

In his first year as Auckland coach, Ieremia took the team to their first Mitre 10 Cup win since 2007, while Robertson secured back-to-back Super Rugby titles for the Crusaders and Kite coached the Canterbury women's team to back-to-back Farah Palmer Cup titles.

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge and All Blacks Richie Mo'unga, Brodie Retallick and Codie Taylor have all been nominated for the Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year award.

Cocksedge is also in the running for New Zealand Rugby Women's Player of the Year as she continued to impress in 2018 at provincial and international level. This year, she became the first player to surpass 1000 points in the Farah Palmer Cup.

2018 New Zealand Rugby Award nominees

• Fans' Try of the Year: Kelly Brazier (Black Ferns Sevens), Chris Hala'ufia (St Peter's College), Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders)

• New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year: Glen Jackson (Bay of Plenty), Richard Kelly (Taranaki), Rebecca Mahoney (Wairarapa Bush)

• Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year: Irene Eruera-Taiapa (Horowhenua Kapiti), Steve Webling (Taranaki), Kim Wheeler (King Country)

• New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year: Sam Darry (Canterbury), Tom Christie (Canterbury), Risaleaana Pouri-Lane (Tasman), Kaleb Trask (Bay of Plenty)

• Mitre 10 Heartland Championship Player of the Year: Craig Clare (Wanganui), Brett Ranga (Thames Valley), Willie Wright (South Canterbury)

• Duane Monkley Medal: TJ Faiane (Auckland), Luke Romano (Canterbury), Fletcher Smith (Waikato)

• Fiao'o Faamausili Medal: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Krysten Cottrell (Hawke's Bay), Jackie Patea-Fereti (Wellington)

• National Coach of the Year: Alama Ieremia (Auckland), Kieran Kite (Canterbury women), Scott Robertson (Crusaders)

• New Zealand Coach of the Year: Allan Bunting (Black Ferns Sevens), Steve Hansen (All Blacks), Clark Laidlaw (All Blacks Sevens)

• Super Rugby Player of the Year: Solomon Alaimalo (Chiefs), Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), Matt Todd (Crusaders)

• Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year: Sarah Goss (Ngāti Kahungunu), Rieko Ioane (Ngāpuhi / Te Whānau ā Apanui), Codie Taylor (Ngāti Raukawa/Muaūpoko)

• Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year:• Scott Curry (Bay of Plenty), Vilimoni Koroi (Otago), Regan Ware (Bay of Plenty)

• Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year: Michaela Blyde (Bay of Plenty), Kelly Brazier (Bay of Plenty), Sarah Goss (Manawatu)

• New Zealand Rugby Women's Player of the Year: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Aroha Savage (Counties Manukau), Selica Winiata (Manawatu)

• Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year: Kendra Cocksedge (Canterbury), Richie Mo'unga (Canterbury), Brodie Retallick (Hawke's Bay), Codie Taylor (Canterbury)

• National Team of the Year: Auckland, Crusaders, Thames Valley

• New Zealand Team of the Year: All Blacks, All Blacks Sevens, Black Ferns Sevens