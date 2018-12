PARIS (AP) — After asking the first woman to win the Ballon d'Or if she twerked, French DJ Martin Solveig then said sorry.

Even though Ada Hegerberg said she hadn't been offended by the twerking question during Monday's award ceremony, Solveig still apologized on Twitter after his comment caused a social media stir.

He tweeted, "I didn't know that this could be seen as such an offense," and added: "This was a joke, probably a bad one."

A clip from the ceremony of the DJ asking the 23-year-old Norwegian if she could twerk and her responding "Non" in French quickly racked up millions of views.

Hegerberg said Solveig also apologized to her personally, even though "I wasn't upset."

She cheerfully said, "I got to dance a bit and I got the Ballon d'Or."

