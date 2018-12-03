Kevin Barry has warned Joseph Parker his career will be in tatters unless he can "demolish" Alexander Flores in Christchurch next week.

Parker's trainer virtually conceded that the 26-year-old's world title aspirations would be squashed if he can't crush Flores.

After poor lead up performances, Parker was gun shy in his super showdown with Brit Anthony Joshua and left his impressive rally too late against Dillian Whyte.

Parker told the Radio Sport Breakfast he considered himself the best in the world, but Barry was in a far more realistic mood when the pair arrived at Auckland Airport today.

In a hard hitting interview, Barry said: "Three losses in a row would be very hard to come back from.

"Joseph Parker is 26 and just beginning to grow into his man body — we definitely don't want to have our plans upset on December 15.

"This is Joseph Parker's career, the pressure is all on Joe. We've never had this pressure on us in six years together.

"Joe knows the significance of this fight. We have to get the right result. If we want to be considered among the top elite in the world Joe has to demolish this guy.

"We're coming off back to back losses, albeit in some of the biggest fights of year against very, very high level opponents.

"Everything is on the line, it's made me work harder as a coach and Joe work as hard as I've seen him work.

"This is the fight we have to win. This is our comeback fight, towards our next tilt at a heavyweight title.

"Our great options for 2019 mean absolutely nothing if we don't take care of Alexander Flores."

Barry said Flores was an excellent fighter who had never enjoyed the promotional advantages given to Parker.

Barry and Parker were ringside when Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder fought a draw in Las Angeles.

When asked how he stacked up against those two, Parker said: "I consider myself the best in the world."

He was desperate for a knockout win over Flores, but prepared to fight "dirty" after struggling against Whyte's tactics and had been practicing those darker arts.

"I haven't had a knock out for a while and I feel that I need one," Parker said.

"I don't think anyone is going to fight dirty with me any more — if they do I will be even dirtier."

"Boxing is about punching and not getting hurt, not shoving and pushing...(but it is) something I can turn to when I need it."