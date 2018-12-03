PARIS (AP) — Rennes has fired coach Sabri Lamouchi following a 4-1 loss to Strasbourg that dropped the club into 14th place in the French league.

Rennes says in a one-sentence statement that reserve team coach Julien Stephan will stand in for Lamouchi.

The 47-year-old Lamouchi had coached Rennes since November 2017, after previous spells at Qatari club El Jaish and the Ivory Coast national team.

Rennes has won four of its 15 league games, drawn five and lost six.

