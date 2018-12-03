A classic Kane Williamson innings has rescued the Black Caps from potential disaster in the third and deciding test against Pakistan – but they're not out of the woods just yet.

The Black Caps will resume on day two in Abu Dhabi at 229-7, with Williamson (89) saving his side from another serious collapse.

A partnership of 104 with the dogged BJ Watling (42 not out from 180 balls) kept Pakistan at bay, and batted away an eerie sense of déjà vu after a remarkably familiar scene played out before lunch.

Yes, it was that man Yasir Shah again. Following his record-breaking 14-184 in the second test, Shah looked set for another historic spell as he took three wickets in three overs to spark yet another ill-timed Black Caps batting collapse.

From 70-1, the Black Caps tumbled to 72-4, with Shah once again sending Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls back to the pavilion.

In an uncanny repeat of the Dubai test, Williamson was left watching at the non-strikers end as his teammates came and went, and was left with the daunting task of rebuilding the innings, with just one specialist batsman remaining.

This time, he found a helping hand in Watling, and the pair ensured that New Zealand at least have a foothold in the test, instead of plummeting towards another hefty defeat.

You wouldn't have blamed anyone for having thoughts of the latter creep in as Shah struck in the first session. After Tom Latham was 18-year-old Shaheen Afridi's first test wicket on debut, Shah took over, ripping through the Black Caps top order.

Raval was Shah's first victim, in an innings that was microcosm of his entire year. After making a solid start, Raval couldn't push on, with his 45 marking the ninth straight innings he has failed to reach 50 — a stretch of almost a year.

Shah trapped him lbw, and the next ball he sent Taylor packing. It was one fewer ball than he faced in the first innings of the second test, and again he was possibly unlucky, with Shah's delivery shooting through low, and the crease-bound Taylor unable to jam his bat down in time.

The scenes gave flashbacks of Shah's triple wicket maiden, and while this time it was 'merely' a double wicket maiden, he picked up his third prize shortly after.

Nicholls, who has had a boom or bust series, went to sweep a legside delivery from Shah, but could only watch on in horror as he succeeded in gloving the ball onto his stumps.

With a lengthy tail to come, it seemed like one more wicket would bring a swift end to the innings, but the reliable duo of Williamson and Watling were up to the task.

To try and break them, Pakistan produced more spin than a Sarah Huckabee Sanders press briefing, with Shah and Bilal Asif combining for 55 overs. However, with Williamson the aggressor and Watling playing his usual short, punchy, forward defence, Pakistan couldn't crack the pair as they reached tea without another wicket falling.

Eventually, it was seamer Hasan Ali who ended Williamson's fight, with the skipper falling into a trap by chipping a delivery straight to short mid-wicket, 11 runs short of a 19th test century.

Williamson looked to the heavens, but his prayers weren't answered by the tail order as Pakistan maintained the ascendancy. Colin de Grandhomme again looked unconvincing in a short stay, but he at least smacked 20 entertaining runs before his eventual demise, while the recalled Tim Southee lasted just nine balls, for two runs.

After 180 balls of pure grind, Watling deserved more support, and he found it in debutant Will Somerville. The 34-year-old didn't look completely at ease, but fought well to reach stumps unbeaten on 12, and give the Black Caps hope of at least reaching 250.

On a pitch offering significant turn already, the Black Caps bowlers will have their opportunity to strike – an opportunity that will only increase if those same bowlers can provide much-needed runs on day two.