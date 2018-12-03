Follow live updates from day one of the third and final test between the Black Caps and Pakistan.

The Black Caps are back at the scene of their famous first test victory, and they might need something equally special to claim a series win over Pakistan.

The third and deciding test starts in Abu Dhabi at 7pm tonight, with the Black Caps needing to bounce back from a thrashing by an innings and 16 runs in the second test.

It's been 49 years since the Black Caps have beaten Pakistan in a test series away from home, and having won only four away test series in Asia, they have a rare opportunity to add to that tally.

Advertisement

However, the emphatic nature of their loss in Dubai wouldn't provide much confidence, especially after the majority of their batsman looked lost when trying to deal with the bowling of Yasir Shah.

After Pakistan batted for 167 overs in compiling 418-5 declared, the Black Caps were rolled for 90 and then 312 following on as Shah claimed the best match figures ever recorded against New Zealand, taking 14-84.

Black Caps batting coach Craig McMillan says Shah's performance was one of the best displays he had ever seen.

"The drop and the drift he was able to generate in that first innings was as good as I've seen.

"You have to be so precise and clear with your batting plan, especially against Shah. He's going to test you early on, so your defence has to be so spot-on, because if you make a mistake, it's going to be vital."