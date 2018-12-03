DETROIT (AP) — Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for his 24th career shutout and first of the season in the Colorado Avalanche's 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night.

The Avalanche stretched their point streak to 11 games (9-0-2) and have won seven of their last eight.

Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist, and Gabriel Landeskog also scored.

Jonathan Bernier stopped 27 shots for Detroit.

The NHL's leading scorer combined with the league's second-leading point producer for a power-play goal to give the Avalanche a 1-0 lead 4:54 into the second period. Mikko Rantanen set up MacKinnon in the slot and he ripped a one-timer past Bernier.

MacKinnon has 19 goals and 43 points. Rantanen has 44 points.

The goal came six seconds after Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson went off for holding.

Landeskog, who plays with MacKinnon and Rantanen on perhaps the most dangerous line in the NHL, added an empty-net goal in the final minute. It was his 16th goal.

It was the second of back-to-back games for the Red Wings, who won 4-2 in Boston on Saturday night.

NOTES: Colorado was without D Tyson Barrie because of a lower-body injury. ... MacKinnon was the NHL's Second Star for November with 23 points (nine goals, 14 assists). ... Detroit D Trevor Daley did not play due to a lower-body injury. ... Detroit outshot Colorado 13-7 in the first period.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: At the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Red Wings: At the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

