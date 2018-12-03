LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points and LeBron James had 22 before both sat out the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' third home victory in four days, 120-96 over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Brandon Ingram scored 15 points and JaVale McGee had 14 points and eight rebounds in three quarters of work for the Lakers. They have won 12 of 16 since their 2-5 start to James' first season on the West Coast.

Michael Beasley scored a season-high 14 points as the Lakers fell behind by 17 points in the first quarter, yet still made easy work of last-place Phoenix.

Richaun Holmes scored 15 points, and Josh Jackson and Trevor Ariza scored 13 apiece for the Suns. They have lost five straight to fall to 4-19.

Advertisement

Suns star Devin Booker scored six points before leaving with a strained hamstring in the second quarter. Booker hurt his leg while chasing a loose ball out of bounds, going immediately to the locker room. Booker missed three games in October after straining his hamstring in the Suns' first game against the Lakers. He was returning Sunday from a one-game absence due to an injured left toe after stubbing it on his hotel bed during the Suns' trip to Los Angeles to play the Clippers last Wednesday.

76ERS 103, GRIZZLIES 95

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jimmy Butler continued his run as Philadelphia's stretch-run shooter, scoring 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter against Memphis.

Ben Simmons, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds, ran up from behind on MarShon Brooks and poked the ball free for a steal. That led to a pair of free throws for Butler that made it 95-89. Butler buried a turnaround jumper for a 97-89 lead that sealed the win.

JJ Redick continued his late-career resurgence with 24 points for the Sixers, and Joel Embiid had 15 points and 14 rebounds. Mike Conley scored 21 points for Memphis.

The Sixers are 13-1 at home and 8-2 since acquiring Butler from Minnesota.

PELICANS 119, HORNETS 109

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Davis had 36 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists to help New Orleans beat Charlotte.

Jrue Holiday added 19 points and eight assists. The Pelicans won for only the second time in seven games. Frank Kaminsky led the Hornets with a season-high 19 points, although he struggled with guarding Davis. Kemba Walker had 13 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

HEAT 102, JAZZ 100

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade made a pair of free throws with 3.2 seconds left, and Miami rallied from down 19 early to beat Utah.

Hassan Whiteside had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Miami, Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk had 16 points each, and Wade added 15. Ricky Rubio led Utah with 23 points.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports