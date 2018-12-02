Wellington Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison is calling for Football Federation Australia to be held accountable for the red card decision in the A-League match against the Perth Glory.

Substitute Ryan Lowry was sent off after the VAR reviewed a tackle where his studs brushed a Glory player's legs following a tackle.

Perth then scored an equaliser moments later to deny the Phoenix a second win of the season.

Morrison told Radio Sport's Jason Pine it's not simply a case of censuring the referee involved.

Advertisement

"We've had issues with the VAR last season and this season and I think we have to look higher up the food chain. The referees have bosses, the referees assessor has a boss. Those are the guys who should be held accountable for this and it is impacting the game," Morrison said.

"...what you demand from them is consistency and clarity and we don't get that from the refereeing. There needs to accountability and the FFA needs to be held accountable for this and they are not."

Morrison had issue for the fact that the Phoenix continue to have referee Adam Kersey in charge of games.

"We get inexperienced referees. I think there is a clear bias against the Phoenix. The referee last night he goes out, tries to do a job, he doesn't pick which games he gets but he's refed 21 games in four or five years in the A-League. Eight of those games have included the Phoenix. That's not a statistical anomaly it's a statistical bias."

Morrison said at some point the FFA have to look at the assignments and 'fairly allocate the referees'.

"We don't get the experienced referees and it impacts our games."

Morrison also said an issue was the lack of funding going into refereeing.

"The clubs have all demanded that the FFA needs to invest more money into referees. We have some fulltime referees now but you've got to do the same with the assistant referees.

"Frankly at the moment I don't know why they're called assistant referees because they don't assist the ref. They are linesmen or linespeople and we should go back to calling them that until such time as they do start making decisions."