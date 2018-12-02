Tyson Fury was robbed by the judging but will easily beat Deontay Wilder in any re-match, according to a top British pundit.

Spencer Fearon, a Sky pundit and boxing promoter, has ridiculed the judge who scored Sunday's WBC heavyweight title fight 115 - 111 in Wilder's favour.

The split decision draw in Los Angeles means Wilder keeps the WBC belt, and he has already said he favours a re-match.

Fearon said Brit Fury "absolutely bossed it" despite suffering two knockdowns.

"Tyson Fury has beaten mental health problems, beaten drink drugs, also obesity and at the same time went to America and beat Deontay Wilder," Fearon told the Radio Sport Breakfast.

"It's a great play which makes boxing even more exciting (but with) an unfortunate decision.

"We don't make the decisions...we know who really won that fight.

"I had Tyson Fury winning the fight 115-112...I gave Deontay Wilder three rounds, within those three he had 10 - 8 rounds so those three rounds would look like five rounds.

"One judge gave it 115-111 (to Wilder). How can you score that? Ridiculous.

"(Fury) won the first three rounds comprehensively, he was ducking in and out, slipping and sliding. Every times Deontay Wilder hit him with a hard shot he answered with three or four of his own. He completely bosses that fight."

Fearon said many judges didn't have the "acute eye" to understand what was going on and he hoped more ex-boxers would fill the judging and refereeing ranks.

But he had no doubt Fury would win a re-match.

"Americans are saying you can't beat a champion on the back foot...well yes you can," he said.

"Go back to 1987, April 6, Sugar Ray Leonard versus Marvin Hagler..especially if you comprehensively outpoint him. Regardless of the two knockdowns he comprehensively outpointed Deontay Wilder.

"These Americans are saying Deontay Wilder will find a way next time because he had him down twice...but in the 12th (Fury) woke right back up after looked like he been shot by elephant gun.

"If they fight again Tyson Fury will comprehensively and categorically outpoint Deontay Wilder...Tyson Fury is on a level all to himself."

Fearon believes Kiwi Joseph Parker will get another shot at a world title, but can fight up-and-comers like American Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller in the mean time.

He predicted Dillian Whyte would beat fellow Brit Dereck Chisora in December and then fight Anthony Joshua — generally regarded as world heavyweight champ — in April.

The latest heavyweight result has left three unbeaten fighters, Joshua, Wilder and Fury, at the top of the heap.

The Telegraph reckoned there was only a "slim" chance that Joshua and Whyte would meet in April, in a"grudge rematch".

The paper predicted a Joshua-Wilder showdown could take place late next year or 2020, with Wilder preferring a re-match with Fury first.

Both (Fury) and Wilder, stylistically, have the tools to trouble Joshua," wrote boxing correspondent Gerald A. Davies.

"Fury, as we have seen, will fight both men when he is ready. Wilder next is the best option, but this is boxing and he could even end up facing Joshua next.

"However, if Wilder goes the Joshua route first, the 'Gyspy King' will be waiting for the winner."