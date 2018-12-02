BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — Stefan Luitz of Germany holds a slim lead after the first run of a World Cup giant slalom Sunday as he tries to end the winning streak of Austrian standout Marcel Hirscher.

Luitz finished in a time of 1 minute, 15.57 seconds on a bitterly cold day to take a 0.15-second advantage over Hirscher into the final run. Hirscher has won five straight World Cup GS races dating to last season. He's made the top-three in 15 straight World Cup giant slalom events.

Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway sits in third place. He trails Luitz by 0.17 seconds.

Ted Ligety of Park City, Utah, struggled to find the speediest line on a GS course where he's won five World Cup races. He's 1.45 seconds back and in 13th place.