Kiwi Terenzo Bozzone defied all odds when he defended his Ironman title in Western Australia on Sunday.

Just five months ago, Bozzone suffered serious head trauma after being hit by a truck while riding in West Auckland.

The 33-year-old, who required significant surgery following the hit-and-run, was only able to train on a treadmill up until last month due to an ongoing Achilles injury and constant struggles with concussion.

However, backing up a stunning return to the scene after winning the Ironman 70.3 in West Sydney last month, Bozzone proved that nothing could hold him back.

Advertisement

After a strong start leading out of the swim, Bozzone then trailed Australian Cameron Wurf, who broke Luke McKenzie's bike record with a 4:07:14 effort to take a 3:45 buffer on to the run.

Bozzone waited until the second half of the run to finally edge past the gallant Australian at the 33km mark and claim his third win in succession at Busselton.

Terenzo Bozzone required surgery after the accident. Photo / Facebook

His 2:51.13 run led to a superb 7:56:00 effort which was only 4:30 outside his own race record.

Wurf, who led in similar circumstances at the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii, this time held on with an impressive effort on the run to finish second and also go under eight hours with the 2015 champion Luke McKenzie in third.

Meanwhile, the women's race was a solo display of complete domination by Caroline Steffen, who came out of the water with Chile's Barbara Riveros and then sailed into the sunset.

A slow flat tyre late in the bike cost her a bike record, but that mattered not as Xena of old stormed home with a 3:06:14 marathon to win in 8:49:46 which smashed Melissa Hauschildt's race record by nearly five minutes.

It was her first Ironman as a mother and completed a wonderful return – her first full season back after the birth of son Xander with two wins and two podiums and now victory at Busselton.