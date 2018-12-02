The Associated Press poll voters have put Oklahoma at No. 4 in the final regular-season Top 25, behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame.

Georgia dropped from fourth to sixth, behind No. 5 Ohio State, after the Bulldogs lost the Southeastern Conference championship game to the Crimson Tide. The Sooners and Buckeyes won their league championship games.

The rankings were mostly unchanged with only a few games on championship weekend. Unbeaten UCF remained No 7, with Michigan, Washington and Florida rounding out the top 10.

The only team to drop out of the rankings was Northwestern, which lost to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game. Missouri made its season debut at No. 24.