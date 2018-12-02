Arsenal scored three goals in the second half to come from behind to beat Tottenham 4-2 in a dramatic north London derby on Sunday that saw clashes between players, fans lighting flares and throwing projectiles onto the field, two penalties and a red card.

Arsenal extended its unbeaten run to 19 games.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted a penalty in the 10th minute to put the Gunners ahead at the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal then dominated play for most of the first half before Spurs turned around the game with two goals in four minutes for a 2-1 halftime lead.

But Aubameyang equalized in the 56th, with a beautiful curling shot before substitute Alexandre Lacazette and Lucas Torreira sent the home fans into a frenzy with goals of their own in the 74th and 77th. For Torreira, it was his first Arsenal goal since signing over the summer and he ripped off his shirt and ran to the corner to celebrate. It was a visible indication of how much the match meant to the Arsenal players.

Advertisement

The Gunners moved above their London rivals on goal difference into fourth place in the Premier League with 30 points.

Jan Vertonghen was sent off in the 85th after a second yellow card was shown for a challenge on Lacazette.

Vertonghen picked up his first caution for a handball in the penalty area from a free kick. Aubameyang scored the resulting penalty in the 10th and did a front flip to celebrate his goal and ran toward the Spurs supporters, but he wasn't shown a yellow card.

Arsenal threatened to score more goals in the first half, but their finishing let them down. Spurs then shocked the home crowd, scoring twice in four minutes.

Heung-Min Son won a free kick on the left, with TV replays appearing to show that there was little contact. Christian Eriksen's resulting free kick in the 30th found Eric Dier, whose header beat Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno at his near post too easily for an equalizer.

Dier then ran over to one of the corners to celebrate his goal in front of the home fans, putting his fingers to his lips. A scuffle broke out between Arsenal and Spurs players, with some home fans throwing water bottles and other projectiles onto the pitch. Dier was eventually booked for his goal celebration.

Four minutes later, Son went over in the penalty area and referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot for the second time in the match. Replays again appeared to show that there was little, if any, contact — this time on Son from Arsenal defender Rob Holding — and both sets of players clashed again. But Harry Kane kept his cool and stepped up to the spot to slot the ball home with Leno diving the wrong way.

But in the end, it was to be Arsenal's day.

In todya's other London derby, N'Golo Kante showed off the better side of his game after midweek criticism by his coach to inspire Chelsea to a 2-0 win over west London neighbour Fulham.

The France midfielder dispossessed Jean-Michel Seri inside Fulham's half, drove forward and laid the ball off for Pedro Rodriguez to score a fourth-minute goal that put Chelsea ahead at Stamford Bridge.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek added a second goal in the 82nd minute after impressive build-up play by Eden Hazard.

Chelsea coach Maurizio Sarri said during the week that Kante has yet to settle in his new, more attacking role this season and was critical of the midfielder's display in last weekend's sobering 3-1 loss at Tottenham, Chelsea's only defeat in the league so far.

Kante is widely regarded as the best holding midfielder in the world but is no longer playing there for Chelsea since the offseason arrival of deep-lying Italy playmaker Jorginho.

His ability to press high up the field in his new position and spark counterattacks, which was the route to Chelsea's opening goal, perhaps explains why Sarri is keen to play Kante there — and will continue to do so this season.

Chelsea inflicted its former coach Claudio Ranieri's first loss since he took charge of last-place Fulham last month. Ranieri had started his tenure with a home win over Southampton last weekend.

There are signs that Ranieri, who led Leicester to an improbable Premier League title triumph in the 2015-16 season, is getting some shape back to Fulham's team and the visitors had decent chances against Chelsea, with Calum Chambers twice testing goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga early in the second half.

Chelsea moved back to within seven points of first-place Manchester City, with the teams meeting at Stamford Bridge next weekend.

Pedro's goal was Chelsea's 1,000th in the Premier League, making it the third team to reach that landmark after Manchester United and Arsenal.

- AP