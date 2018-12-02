Exciting two-year-old Probabeel gave racegoers a glimpse of her undoubted ability when she blitzed her rivals over 1100m at Ellerslie on Saturday.

Narrowly defeated over 1000m at Te Rapa on debut, the Brendan and Jo Lindsay owned Savabeel filly put that experience to good use to nail her first career victory.

Prepared at Matamata by Jamie Richards, the filly had been confidently tipped to improve over the extra distance of Saturday's contest with one punter outlaying $20,000 at $1.55 on the Fixed Odds market shortly before race start.

That confidence did look a little shaky when rider Opie Bosson was seen working on the filly approaching the home turn as she set out after second favourite O'Charm.

Advertisement

Those worries quickly dissipated as Bosson balanced his mount up, before she extended effortlessly to race clear for a four and a half-length victory. "I was a little bit worried turning in as she hit a little bit of a flat spot," Bosson said."Once she changed leg and balanced up, she came up underneath me straight away."

Bosson believes the filly is amongst the top juveniles in the Te Akau team although he cautioned that she was currently going through a development phase.

- NZ Racing Desk